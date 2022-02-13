Laredo

Three Dead After Shooting at South Texas Sports Bar

Three men were killed during an early Sunday morning shooting at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting outside TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Laredo police found three men had been shot after a fight between several individuals.

Two of the men, ages 21 and 25, died at the scene, while the third man, 21 years old, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the three victims.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Laredo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us