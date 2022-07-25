Amber Alert

Three Children Still Missing From Kempner Amber Alert

Lampasas County deputies are still looking for three children and their mother after an Amber Alert was issued Friday, the woman was last seen in Kempner

Three children are still missing after an Amber Alert was issued on Friday, July 22.

Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4 and Kristen Robertson, 3, all siblings, have been missing since Friday.

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Kristine Amber Whitehead in connection to the abduction. Police issued the alert for Whitehead after she failed to show up for a custody hearing.

Whitehead was last heard from in Kempner, Texas near Waco. According to deputies, she is driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement believes the children to be in grave or immediate danger.

