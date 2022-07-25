Three Children Still Missing From Kempner Amber Alert

Three children are still missing after an Amber Alert was issued on Friday, July 22.

Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4 and Kristen Robertson, 3, all siblings, have been missing since Friday.

The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Kristine Amber Whitehead in connection to the abduction. Police issued the alert for Whitehead after she failed to show up for a custody hearing.

Whitehead was last heard from in Kempner, Texas near Waco. According to deputies, she is driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement believes the children to be in grave or immediate danger.