Thousands Gather to Honor Slain Texas Trooper

About 5,000 people gathered Wednesday at a Texas high school football stadium to pay their respects to a state trooper who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

Chad Walker, 38, had been on life support following the March 26 shooting near Mexia, about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. He died several days later at a Waco hospital.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Walker's memorial service was held in his hometown of Groesbeck, where he previously served as a police officer, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

"That young man was destined for greatness, just take a look around," said the Rev. Jimmy Cotton, who helped officiate the service. "He knew where his faith lied and he knew where his home was."

The man suspected of shooting Walker fled the traffic stop and then killed himself, authorities said.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with the Texas Department of Public Safety since 2015.