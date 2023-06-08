This West Texas ghost town is on sale for $100K, but there's a catch

Lobo is a tiny windswept ghost town in West Texas, some 60 miles northwest of art mecca Marfa.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, little remains of the abandoned desert city: an old grocery store, a vacant motel and a boarded-up gas station. The town is now in the market for a new owner, drawing attention in Texas and beyond.

Alexander Bardorff, one of the owners, said a friend spotted a “town for sale” sign while driving past Lobo in the late 1990s. Lobo became a place for the group to “get away from the busy city life and relax in the country,” he said.

But the German owners have a particular vision for the new owner.

“We are not just trying to make a profit,” Bardorff told Texas Monthly. “We would like to find a group of people that want to do something interesting out there. Not necessarily what we did, but some idea.”

Click here to read the full report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.