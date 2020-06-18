The University of Texas at Austin Ranked One of the World's Leading Universities

According to rankings released this month by the Center for World University, the University of Texas at Austin is one of the world's leading universities, one of America's top 10 public universities and the best university in Texas.

CWU ranks UT Austin No. 33 in the world, No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 7 among U.S. public universities. The rankings, published each year since 2012, are based on seven factors: education quality, alumni employment rates, faculty quality, research output, publishing, influence and citations.

The center gave UT Austin high marks for its faculty members who have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry, the Wolf Prize in physics and the Abel Prize in mathematics within the past year.

The university also ranked highly for the volume, reach and influence of its research.

"The University of Texas at Austin is defined by the exceptional talent of its faculty and students, and this ranking reflects their immense abilities, imagination and creativity, and the positive impacts they are making on the world," said UT Austin interim President Jay Hartzell. "But we're not done - not even close. This great university has yet to realize its full potential, and I look forward to working with our students, faculty and staff to find ways to build on our strengths, increase our impact and achieve even more so that we can serve our state, nation and society at the absolute highest level."

Online: See the rankings here

