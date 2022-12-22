Texas power grid

The Texas Power Grid is Holding; ERCOT Predicts Peak Energy Use Friday Morning

By Julie Fine and Elvira Sakmari

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas' supply and demand graph has shown the state's grid has had enough capacity to keep up with Texans' demand for power to stay warm during the Arctic blast that rushed into the state Thursday morning.

ERCOT predicts energy use will peak at about 8 a.m. Friday.

Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott, ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas promised the grid would hold and there would be no repeat of February 2021 when thousands were plunged into darkness and more than 200 people died when the power grid failed.

"I agree with them based on these conditions, the biggest difference from this and Yuri is the weather. It's going to be warmer, it's going to be drier, it's going to be sunnier, it's going to be windier. All of those accrue to a higher likelihood of the grid staying up," said Doug Lewin the president of Stoic Energy Consulting.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

WHY IS MY POWER OUT IF THE GRID IS OK?

There could be issues with power that have nothing to do with the grid, like localized outages due to the high winds.

Oncor's outage map shows less than 800 outages in North Texas as of 8 p.m. Earlier Thursday the electric delivery company said most of the outages were caused by high wind and the outages were being fixed.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Jurors Deciding Whether Rapper Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Texas-Mexico Border 10 hours ago

Migrant Surge Continues in Eagle Pass Despite ‘Steel Wall,' Asylum Restrictions

If you experience an outage you can text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app to report it, call 888-313-4747 or select "Report an Outage" on Oncor's website.

This article tagged under:

Texas power gridERCOTpower outagesONCOR
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us