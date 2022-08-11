The State Pushing for Expanded Use of iWatch Texas in Schools

iWatch Texas, a system meant to stop school shooters before they even enter the classroom, isn't being used much, a new report says.

The app lets people anonymously report suspicious activity or behavior directly into the DPS system and only about 750 reports have been made, according to a report from KXAN-TV in Austin.

The state is taking more steps to spread the word about the system.

"It's up to the schools to decide how to aggressively market this to parents and students. The system is very capable. To be effective, it needs to have reporting coming into it," said Dale Avant, chief of the Texas DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division.

In a House committee meeting Monday, Avant said DPS is working to "aggressively market" the program to schools.

iWatch Texas has been around since 2013 but started taking school-related safety threats in 2018. The app is not a replacement for 911 and is a stand-alone app available for anyone to download.