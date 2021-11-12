The ‘SpaceX Effect' on the Lone Star State

NBC 5 Exclusive: Read part one of our special three-night event, "SpaceX Effect," below. The event continues Tuesday night at 10 p.m. with Brian Curtis, only on NBC 5. Check back and refresh this page to read and see the full story.

Humanity's greatest adventure ever may launch from Texas. At the southernmost tip of the state, Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, is building and testing giant rockets. The hope is to send them to Mars someday to colonize the red planet.

SpaceX has two major facilities taking shape in a remote location near Brownsville called Boca Chica. They are along State Highway 4, which runs from the city to the Gulf of Mexico. One is a manufacturing site. The other is a launch and landing complex. SpaceX has dubbed the area 'Starbase.'

SpaceX's towering stainless steel vehicle is called 'Starship.' Several point skyward from the flat landscape at Boca Chica. There have already been unmanned tests, with the rockets soaring into the South Texas sky. The most recent launch ended with a successful landing. But there have also been crashes and explosions.

Starship is massive. When it's fully stacked atop its Super Heavy booster, it stands nearly 400 feet tall, making it the largest rocket ever built. It is designed to carry cargo and astronauts into low Earth orbit as well as to the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX is still in the early stages of its plans for Boca Chica. The manufacturing and launch sites continue to grow. The first Starship destined for orbit, known as SN20, test fired all six of its engines for the first time last week. Work continues on the launch tower, which will have the ability to 'catch' landing Starships using a mechanism likened to giant chopsticks. The goal is a fully reusable rocket that can be quickly relaunched.

Elon Musk has said that Starship could be ready for an attempted orbital launch as soon as this month. But that depends on clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates the project. Most observers believe the first unmanned orbital flight might come in early 2022. Whenever it happens, SpaceX says it hopes Starship SN20 will reach orbit and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

