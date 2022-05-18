The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment.

In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.

Monopoly is also the most popular board game in California, Florida and New York.

Our neighbors to the north, in Oklahoma, prefer Aggravation. It's checkmate for New Mexico as our neighbors to our west have a love for Chess.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

From Louisiana to Georgia, Checkers is the favorite. And Arkansas reaches for Guess Who? No, that's the game's name.

The study found that 70% say the best part about playing games is spending quality time with family, and over half of Americans (56%) attend game nights.

If you want to host a game night soon, you may want to stock up on drinks first! It seems most Americans enjoy pairing their board games with alcohol, with 55% saying they drink while playing, and 46% saying it enhances the experience.