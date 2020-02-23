Houston

The Latest: Sanders Predicts Texas Victory on Super Tuesday

By Associated Press

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a campaign rally at the University of Houston on February 23, 2020 in Houston, Texas. With early voting underway in Texas, Sanders is holding four rallies in the delegate-rich state this weekend before traveling on to South Carolina. Texas holds their primary on Super Tuesday March 3rd, along with over a dozen other states.

Bernie Sanders is predicting victory in Texas not only in the Democratic primary but in November's general election.

The Vermont senator adopted the tone of a candidate who has already secured the nomination before thousands of cheering supporters who filled a basketball arena on the campus of the University of Houston on Sunday.

Referring to supporters of President Donald Trump, Sanders said, "Don't tell anybody because these folks get very agitated and nervous" before continuing, "We are going to win here."

The senator said if working class, black and Hispanics Texans "come out to vote," he'll prevail on Super Tuesday on March 3 and in November.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

