The Largest 3D-Printed Building in America is a Military Barracks in Central Texas

The Texas Military Department said it is now home to the largest 3D printed structure in North America.

An over 3,800 square feet military barracks at the Camp Swift Training Center in Bastrop was unveiled Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Up to 72 soldiers or airmen will train at the 3D-printed barracks beginning in the fall, the TMD said, which was created through a small business fund contract.

"Texas has become a technological center of gravity within the nation," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General of Texas. "TMD is proud to be a conduit for introducing these innovative solutions into the military community."

The TMD partnered with ICON, a construction technologies company, and Logan Architecute.

According to the TMD, the barracks used ICON's "Vulcan construction system" to deliver buildings that last longer than the traditional buildings.

The 3D printing process is being evaluated as a "solution to enable printing of facilities in forward deployed locations, potentially reducing time, cost and construction risks," the TMD said.