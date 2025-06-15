San Antonio

The death toll from San Antonio flooding rises to 13; All those missing found

More than 7 inches of rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

Vehicles sit in the river after being swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)
AP Photo

The death toll from heavy rains that inundated parts of San Antonio has risen to 13, and all those missing have been found, authorities said Saturday.

More than 7 inches of rain fell over a span of hours on Thursday, causing fast-rising floodwaters to carry more than a dozen cars into a creek.

Some people climbed trees to escape. Firefighters rescued more than 70 people across the nation's seventh-largest city.

More than a dozen cars got stuck or overturned in Beital Creek. The San Antonio Fire Department said 11 of those who died were found in the Perrin Beitel search area around the creek. One person was found several miles upstream.

