Blue Alert: Reward increased for man accused of shooting Harris County deputy

The cash reward issued for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Harris County sheriff's deputy is now at $45,000.

Officials issued a Texas Blue Alert Wednesday evening after 29-year-old Harris County sheriff's deputy Joseph Anderson was shot during a traffic stop. Police said they were looking for 34-year-old Terran Green and 37-year-old James Green in connection with the shooting.

James Green was apprehended sometime Thursday morning, questioned and released, according to Houston Crime Stoppers. The second man, Terran Green, remains at large and is considered by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous.

The injured deputy was transported by air ambulance to a Houston-area hospital in critical condition. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Anderson underwent successful surgery on Wednesday night and while he remains in critical condition Thursday he is stable and his condition is said to be improving.

The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for about 15 months, Gonzalez said.

Overnight, @HCSOTexas Deputy Joseph Anderson underwent successful surgery. He is in critical but stable condition and is improving. He will need prayers as he battles through this, so keep those prayers coming. 🙏🏼💙#HouNews pic.twitter.com/gVpiFdzuJ1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2023

Law enforcement across the state, meanwhile, continues the manhunt for Terran Green.

Green is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.

An SUV the Green was said to be driving Wednesday night has been located.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT ISSUES REWARD AFTER DEPUTY SHOT

On Thursday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in the shooting.

"Texas is first and foremost a law-and-order state, and the perpetrators of this despicable crime must know that justice is awaiting them," said Abbott. "Our brave men and women of law enforcement risk their lives to protect their fellow Texans each day they put on the badge in service to our communities, and they deserve to know that they have the full support of the State of Texas. Working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, we will not stop until these dangerous criminals are brought to justice. Our prayers remain with the Sheriff's deputy and his loved ones."

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office also said anyone with information about the incident or the suspects involved can call the department at 346-286-2192.

A Texas Blue Alert is designed to catch people suspected of injuring law enforcement.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

