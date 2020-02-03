Thanks to New Strategy, Adult Protective Services Caseworker Turnover is Down

New data shows that a coordinated strategy to reduce the turnover of Adult Protective Services front-line caseworkers is working, improving service to elderly and vulnerable adults.

APS caseworker turnover fell from 25.2% in 2018 to 20.7% in 2019. Based on first-quarter data (September, October, November), turnover in 2020 is projected to be below 17%, and could be even lower.

New APS caseworkers face the difficult task of acclimating to the work, spending hours each day in the homes of elderly abuse, neglect and exploitation victims. Almost half of the new caseworkers left the job in their first year 2018, a 50.8% turnover rate.

In 2020, first-year turnover is expected to be about 31%. Of the 194 first-year workers who signed up for the APS Mentor Program, 81% are still on the job.

The strategy to reduce the turnover of Adult Protective Services front-line caseworkers involved three prongs.

The first part came when lawmakers gave APS caseworkers and front-line supervisors a raise of $750 a month. The second part involved the addition of more than 40 caseworkers to the workforce of 526 statewide. Finally, the third part involves the statewide implementation of a mentorship program, modeled after one at APS' sister agency, Child Protective Services.

The head of APS says this three-pronged strategy halted a revolving door of caseworkers and has turned around the program.

"Our turnover was too high, particularly with our new workers, and when that happens our ability to serve clients is going to suffer," said Kez Wold, Associate Commissioner for APS. "We were spread too thin and couldn't get workers hired, trained, and in the field fast enough. The job of an APS caseworker is difficult, it can be complex, and with higher salaries and a supportive mentorship program, our service to clients is much improved across the board."

A representative of one of APS' largest stakeholders agrees.

"Today's news from APS is encouraging, and a clear sign of progress towards reducing elder abuse in Texas," said Tim Morstad, Associate State Director of Outreach and Advocacy for AARP. "Crimes against older Texans too often go unreported, which is why AARP believes a strong protection system is necessary to help prevent abuse and financial exploitation."

Wold says the improvements are not over. Soon, the mentorship program will be expanded to include supervisors, former tenured caseworkers who now will be mentored by experienced supervisors.

"In APS we cannot afford to sit still," he said. "With the aging Baby Boomer population, estimates show that in the next 10 years the population over age 65 will grow by 43 percent. And we all know that Texas is gaining new residents, every single day. Many of those individuals are older, and we have to be able to meet that challenge when they need our help."