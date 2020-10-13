Bowie County

Texas Woman Waives Extradition in Pregnant Woman's Slaying

By The Associated Press

Police Line Generic Police Generic Crime Tape Police Tape
NBC10

A woman suspected of killing a pregnant woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb appeared in an Oklahoma courtroom Tuesday and waived extradition to Texas.

Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, Texas, appeared in McCurtain County District Court and agreed to be sent to Bowie County, Texas, said Brooke Arbeitman, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Parker is wanted in Texas for the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body. The baby also died.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Decision 2020 41 mins ago

Candidates for Texas' 25th Congressional District Differ on Top Priorities

New Boston 20 hours ago

Police: Woman Found Dead, Baby Removed From Womb in Texas

Arbeitman said she did not know if Parker had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She said Parker is jailed in Idabel, about 190 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Simms was stopped by a Texas state trooper in DeKalb, Texas, on Friday and said she had given birth on the side of the road and that the baby was not breathing, Arbeitman said.

Simms was then taken to a hospital in Idabel, where the baby was pronounced dead, Arbeitman said.

This article tagged under:

Bowie County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us