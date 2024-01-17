Texas wildlife center rescues thousands of cold-stunned bats during winter weather

The current winter weather event is effecting more than the pipes and the power grid. These frigid temperatures are also impacting Texas wildlife, particularly bats.

According to the Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center, the bat team collected almost 1,300 bats that had been stunned by the cold as of Tuesday night. These Mexican free-tailed bats were collected from four different colonies in the Houston area.

Officials said the wildlife center's incubators are full of these Mexican free-tailed bats, and many were still awaiting triage as of Tuesday evening.

Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Wildlife center staff will continue to try to help every bat found, the Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center said.

According to Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center officials, the cold temperatures on Wednesday night will likely bring more cold-stunned bats to the center the following morning.

Officials at the wildlife center asked the public to consider supporting the Emergency Freeze Fund by donating online at https://www.houstonhumanewildlife.org/online-donations/.

Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center

Anyone who finds cold-stunned bats or other wildlife can contact the Wildlife Hotline at 713-468-8972 for assistance.