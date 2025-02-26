Continuing droughts and statewide climate changes make this year's wildflower bloom harder to predict, according to experts at the Lady Bird Wildflower Center in Austin.

“If predicting the weather is a challenge, then predicting the wildflower bloom for a big state like Texas is even more of a challenge,” says Andrea DeLong-Amaya, Wildflower Center horticulture director.

Delong-Amaya said eastern regions with higher precipitation, like Brenham and College Station, could see stronger blooms. Drier, western parts of the state probably wouldn't be as lucky.

Droughts expected in late fall could slow the production of early-blooming plants like bluebonnets and paintbrushes in West Texas, Delong-Amaya said.

“Last fall’s drought influenced the number of little wildflower plants we have growing out there," she said. "I think we’ve had enough precipitation to give them a boost and get them blooming, but it’s too late in the game to germinate new seeds, which will affect the numbers of plants we have."

However, a forecast published by the center said if early-blooming wildflowers are sparse, late spring and summer flowers, like firewheel and purple horsemint, have more room to flourish, especially if spring brings wetter weather.

The forecast said professional horticulturists and hands-on volunteers work year-round to cultivate and maximize native Texas flowering. Wildflower Center Executive Director Lee Clippard assured their experts know how to coax blooms in their gardens despite fluctuating weather.

“Visitors to the Hill Country can guarantee a robust floral experience by visiting our gardens and trails this spring," he said.

The center announced Gregg's mistflower, an upright perennial and pollinator with purplish-blue, puffy flowers and a member of the Aster family, as 2025's Wildflower of the Year.

Experts at the center said they wanted to highlight a "high-performing and crowd-pleasing" native plant for their nomination.

They added the flower's longer blooming season from March to November in Texas, adaptability to soil and light conditions, and ability to attract large numbers of Queen butterflies during the summer and fall, which helped crown the mistflower as this year's winner.

Attractions in North Texas, like the Dallas Arboretum and Fort Worth Botanical Garden, offer additional opportunities to see seasonal, native wildlife, including the championed Gregg's mistflower.

More information on this year's wildflower season can be found on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's website.