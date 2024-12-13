Houston

Prosecutors seek death penalty for Venezuelan men accused of killing Texas girl

Johan Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Ramos have been charged with capital murder for the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nunharay

By Juan A. Lozano | The Associated Press

Two men, Johan Martínez Rangel, 22, and 26-year-old Franklin Peña Ramos are accused of assaulting and killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.
Houston PD

Prosecutors in Texas announced Friday that they will seek the death penalty against two Venezuelan men who are accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl after they had entered the U.S. illegally.

The death of Jocelyn Nungaray was among several cases this year that became flashpoints in the debate over the nation’s immigration policies. Nungaray’s mother campaigned for President-elect Donald Trump, calling for better control of the border in the wake of her daughter’s death.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office would file an official court notice later Friday that prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26. Each man has been charged with capital murder for Nungaray’s June 16 death. Martinez-Rangel and Peña each remained jailed on $10 million bonds.

“Jocelyn’s murder was as vile, brutal and senseless as any case in my tenure as district attorney,” Ogg said in a statement. “And it was made worse by knowing that these two men were here illegally and, had they been held after being captured at the border, they would never have had the opportunity to murder Jocelyn and destroy her family’s future.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Associated Press sent emails Friday seeking comment from attorneys for both men.

Prosecutors allege the two men kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled the girl before leaving her body in shallow water below a bridge. Her body was found in a creek on June 17. A medical examiner concluded she had been strangled.

Martinez-Rangel and Peña had been arrested earlier in the year near El Paso by the U.S. Border Patrol after entering the country without documentation. Both were released and given notices to appear in court at a later date.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Abortion 3 hours ago

Texas' abortion pill lawsuit against New York doctor marks new challenge to interstate telemedicine

space 4 hours ago

Elon Musk wants to turn SpaceX's Starbase site into Starbase, Texas

Republicans used Nungaray’s death and other cases in which immigrants who entered the country illegally were accused of committing violent crimes to criticize how President Joe Biden managed the U.S.-Mexico border during his administration. In another case, Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan man, was sentenced to life in prison last month for the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Trump has alleged that migrants have caused a skyrocketing crime rate. Multiple studies show immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonVenezuela
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us