Eligible Texas homeowners and renters can apply to receive help paying bills via the new Texas Utility Help program.

The program was announced Thursday by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The statewide program aims to distribute funding to low-income homeowners and renters. According to TDHCA, applications may be submitted if one's household income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines and they meet other eligibility criteria.

Maximum household income is determined by the number of people in the household. Full eligibility criteria can be found at TexasUtilityHelp.com.

"We launched Texas Utility Help to make it easier for even more Texans to access and benefit from utility assistance programs," said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. "The new program uses a streamlined online application process, so any eligible Texas household can apply for both energy and water bill assistance in a single form."

Qualified applicants can receive help with late payments for electricity, natural gas and propane and up to $2,400 for future payments.

For water and wastewater help, qualified applicants can pay off their total past due payments and up to $600 for future bills.

Payments are issued directly to the utility company on the applicant's behalf.

TXUH has over $50 million to help Texas homeowners and renters in need. TDHCA is encouraging applicants to apply as soon as possible while funds are available.

For information and questions, you can reach TDHCA from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 855-566-2057. Help is available in multiple languages.