Texas Unemployment Rate Decreases to 13%

The Texas economy added 291,000 private sector positions over the past month, dropping the state unemployment rate to 13%.

The decrease is the first since March 2020 when the Texas economy was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas is below the national rate of 13.3%.

"The Texas Workforce Commission remains determined to help all Texans return to employment or find new careers through innovative skill enhancement programs that will benefit all our communities," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "The Texas economy is reopening and TWC will continue to connect job seekers with employers through upskilling and personalized services."

In May, the leisure and hospitality industry added 176,400 jobs. Education and health services added 51,900 positions and trade, transportation, and utilities added 20,700 positions over the month.

"Our workforce is made up of millions of skilled Texans ready to get to work," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "If you have not already, register at WorkinTexas.com, reach out to your local board and explore the training opportunities available in your area."

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded May's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 8.5%, followed by the College Station-Bryan MSA with the second lowest rate of 8.6%. The Abilene MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 8.9%.

"Texas businesses are opening their doors, taking precautions and working around the clock to serve all Texans," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. "TWC and our partners are as committed as ever to providing relevant and useful information to all employers across the state."

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit their website.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 17 at 9 a.m.