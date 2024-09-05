The Texas Comptroller's office says they've returned a record $422 million in unclaimed property so far in Fiscal 2024, which ends Sept. 30.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the property returns tops the $344 million returned last fiscal year and is the fifth time in the last six fiscal years the Comptroller's office has returned more than $300 million in unclaimed property.

“The $422.4 million represents nearly 250,000 claims paid to their rightful owners and the fact that my office has returned nearly $3 billion to Texans since I became Comptroller is a testament to the hardworking folks in our Unclaimed Property Division,” Hegar said. “I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”

Unclaimed property can include "forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts, and abandoned safe deposit box contents."

Since the unclaimed property program began in 1962, Hegar said the Comptroller's office has returned more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

The comptroller's office said Texas currently holds more than $9 billion in cash and other valuables through the program.

Businesses generally turn the property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years. There is generally no statute of limitations for unclaimed property the state holds, which means there’s no time limit for owners to file a claim — they can do so at any time.

For more information about the program, to search for unclaimed property, or to begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller's website, ClaimItTexas.gov, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).