Texas to Receive 1.9 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for Next Week

More than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, those numbers will increase as additional first doses are allocated over the next few days.

DSHS is ordering 686,640 second doses for people vaccinated a few weeks ago, the department said.

An estimated 500,000 additional first and second doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers, and dialysis centers as allocated directly by the federal government, DSHS said.

According to DSHS, nearly two million Texans got a COVID-19 in the last week despite the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Texas has now administered more than 15.5 million doses of vaccine, DSHS said.

Nearly 10 million people have received at least one dose, and 6.25 million are now fully vaccinated. DSHS said about 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine continues to be available across the state at large vaccine hubs, community vaccination providers, and special clinics operated by the DSHS public health regions, local health departments, and Texas Military Forces.

People can register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler which will match them with a vaccine appointment through a participating public health entity in their county.

According to DSHS, a CDC advisory committee will meet next Friday to further consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of rare but serious blood clot events prompted a pause in its use.

DSHS said this pause allows time for more information to be gathered and to advise health care providers on how to recognize and treat these blood clots if they should occur.

The advisory committee is expected to make a recommendation at the meeting on whether and how to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DSHS said.

People can find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.