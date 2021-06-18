Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas to Launch Butterfly License Plate, Funds to Go Towards Conservation

A Monarch butterfly conservation license plate is launching June 21, raising money to help conservation efforts of at-risk species, including the Monarch butterfly.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the $30-a-year specialty license plate is releasing June 21 in a press release Friday. $22 of the $30 will go to TPWD to "support various programs and efforts."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The monarch butterfly is a species that is beautiful and iconic in that it is one of nature's great migration stories," said John Davis, TPWD's Wildlife Diversity Program Director. "By adding the monarch to our family of plates, we hope to increase support for this beautiful migration event and through our conservation efforts, brighten the future for this, and many other species."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas A&M Forest Service 7 mins ago

Texas Forest Service Personnel Sent to Assist Other States With Wildfires

TxDOT 3 hours ago

Jensen Ackles Fronts TxDOT Campaign to Stop Deadly Distracted Driving

The winning design for the license plate was voted on by the public in September 2020. The TPWD said its Conservation License Plate program raised around $10 million in the past 21 years.

To see the design or learn more about the license plate, you can visit the TPWD website here.

This article tagged under:

Texas Parks and Wildlife Departmentmonarch butterfly
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us