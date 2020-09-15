Houston

Texas Teen Charged With Murder in Shooting of Sleeping Woman

By Associated Press

Authorities in Texas have arrested an 18-year-old woman on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman as she slept in her bed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Emma Presler, 18, was charged Monday with murder in the death of Sierra Rhodd.

Authorities have said dozens of gunshots were fired late Sunday outside Rhodd’s home near Houston, and she was struck by gunfire that went through her bedroom window. Her parents and younger brother were not injured.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Baytown 15 hours ago

Baytown Officer Charged With Assault in Fatal 2019 Shooting of Pamela Turner

Elections 2020 19 hours ago

Texas Democrats Have High Hopes to Flip the State House

Multiple shooters were reported outside the home, and Gonzalez said the investigation was ongoing. He said investigators believe the shooting was related to a feud between a group of people and Rhodd’s 15-year-old brother, and that Rhodd was not the intended target.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Presler’s behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HoustonHarris CountyHarris County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us