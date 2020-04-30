Texas Tech University

Texas Tech to Resume In-Person Classes in the Fall

University President Lawrence Schovanec said the decision is based on the fact that COVID-19 cases in Lubbock continue to decline

By Hannah Jones

Texas Tech University will resume in-person, teaching, learning, and residential life in the fall of 2020, University President Lawrence Schovanec announced Wednesday.

Schovanec said the decision is based on the fact that COVID-19 cases in Lubbock continue to decline.

Campus life will be different when students return in the fall, Schovanec said. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in place, as well as recommendations regarding the use of masks, testing, and contact-tracing.

Schovanec said that special circumstances in various units on campus will involve a blend of online and face-to-face classes for some students.

Classes during the Summer Session I will be fully online, Schovanec said. A final decision regarding Summer Session II will be made in late May.

