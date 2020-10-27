Texas Supreme Court

Texas Supreme Court Backs Abbott on Limiting Ballot Drops

texas-capitol-abbott-inauguration
NBC 5 News

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday vacated a state court injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott's order limiting counties to one drop-off site each for mailed ballots.

In a 17-page opinion and without dissent, justices ruled Tuesday that a temporary injunction by a lower court in a court challenge by civil rights groups in Austin stood little chance of success on its merits. The lower-court order had been upheld by the Austin-based 3rd Texas Court of Appeals.

The high-court court ruling upholds a restriction Abbott imposed on Oct. 1, just before early voting in the Nov. 3 general election was to open. The Republican said the restriction was needed to ensure election security, but Democrats blasted it as a naked effort to suppress voters.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Election 2020 13 hours ago

Texas National Guard to Deploy Up to 1,000 Troops to Five Cities After Election

Lubbock 17 hours ago

1 Killed When Small Plane Crashes in Lubbock Neighborhood

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already had reinstated the limit on Oct. 12 in a separate case, staying a federal judge's ruling that had blocked its implementation.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texas Supreme CourtGov. Greg Abbottmail-in ballots
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us