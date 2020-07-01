Texas State University Professors Against Reopening

Nearly 100 professors at Texas State are pushing back against the university's reopening plan.

Some are required to return to campus for the summer semester next week and they say the university is ignoring their concerns.

Professors say they haven't received any direction on how to handle students who don't follow rules like wearing a mask or standing six-feet apart.

Professors are required to teach at least part of their classes in-person unless they have a medical reason.

A spokesperson for Texas State says they don't plan to roll back their reopening plans for the summer semester and it's too soon to make a call for only online classes in the fall.

Texas State University is located in San Marcos, 225 miles south of Dallas.