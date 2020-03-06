Texas State University Cancels Study Abroad Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Texas State University has cancelled all study abroad programs for spring break and summer 2020 amid rising coronavirus concerns.

According to TSU, the university is working to provide alternate options for students registered for the cancelled trips.

The university also asked students currently studying abroad in countries with Level 3 travel warnings designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to self-isolate for 14 days.

University-affiliated international travel by faculty, staff, and students to countries with Level 2 or 3 CDC travel warnings is restricted, TSU said.

TSU said that faculty, staff, and students who choose to travel to countries with a Level 2 or 3 travel warnings will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus.

Individuals required to self-isolate must follow the CDC's guidance for safe isolation and must provide a medical note verifying the need for isolation upon return to school or work, TSU said.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported on the university's San Marcos or Round Rock campuses, or in Hays County or Williamson County.