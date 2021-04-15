Texas State Trooper Runs Over, Kills Man Lying in Austin Street

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper struck and killed a man who was lying in a street near the state Capitol early Thursday, authorities said.

According to the DPS, at approximately 3:40 a.m. a Texas State Trooper assigned to the State Capitol detail was patrolling the streets adjacent to the Texas State Capitol when he turned from Colorado Street onto West 13th Street.

DPS spokesman Victor Taylor said the man, who was 50 years old, was lying in the street "for unknown reasons."

He said troopers tried to treat the man for his injuries but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.