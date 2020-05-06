Texas State Parks Will Allow Limited Overnight Camping Starting May 18

Texas State Parks will resume limited overnight camping beginning May 18.

As part of a broader effort to reopen Texas, overnight reservations will be limited depending on individual park occupancy in order to align with safe business practices currently followed in Texas.

Some existing reservations will be honored, but in order to prevent overcrowding and promote social distancing practices, no new reservations can be made at this time.

“After careful consideration, we are taking this additional step towards returning to normal operations in our parks by resuming some overnight camping at Texas State Parks,” Carter Smith, Executive Director of TPWD, said. “As overnight campers are welcomed back to their favorite natural spaces, our team will continue maintaining the cleanliness of frequently used facilities such as campsites, cabins and restrooms to ensure that visitors, volunteers and staff can continue to enjoy Texas State Parks safely.”

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is requiring visitors to pre-purchase and print day-use and overnight camping permits through the Texas State Parks Reservation System before traveling to a park. Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900.

Existing social distancing standards and public health recommendations remain in effect. This includes the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring one’s own supply of hand sanitizer.

Texas state parks also require individuals to keep a six-foot distance from other groups and prohibit gatherings of more than five people that are not part of the same family or household.

Individuals visiting state parks are encouraged to bring their own necessary provisions, such as hand sanitizer and face masks, in order to help park staff have necessary supplies available for guests.

Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity.

All transactions, equipment rentals, and in-person interpretive programs at state parks are still suspended. All group-use facilities, visitor centers, nature centers, headquarters, and other enclosed spaces where people congregate will also remain closed.