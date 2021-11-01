Texas State Parks to Waive Fees Nov. 14 in Honor of Active and Retired Military

Visitors can experience any state park in Texas for free on Sunday, Nov. 14 when the state waives all day-use fees to honor active and retired military members.

"The dedication, sacrifice and service displayed by the women and men that serve in our country's military is unparalleled and is a source of pride throughout the country," Texas State Parks Director Rodney Franklin said. "Their commitment to service undoubtedly inspires us at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To celebrate their service, Texas State Parks would like to once again invite everyone to spend the day at any one of our beautiful State Parks for free. I am glad that we are able to encourage families to get outside in honor of our veterans."

Leaders encouraged park visitors to reserve tickets ahead of time since most parks have a limit on the number of tickets. Daily passes are available on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website or over the phone at 512-389-8900.

Park visitors will have the option to add donations when they reserve a ticket, wiht all charity profits going to the Veterans Commission’s Veterans Assistance Fund.