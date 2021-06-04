texas state parks

Texas State Parks Now Allow Same-Day Reservations Online

TPWD also institutes new "no show" policy

Two new features of the Texas State Park online reservations website will make it easier to camp this summer.

Spontaneous park-goers can now make same-day overnight camping reservations online. Same day-reservations are only available for camping, however.

Previously, same-day reservations could only be made by contacting the park directly.

A new "Camping This Weekend" tab will show visitors where camping sites, trailer sites, and lodging is available for the coming weekend.

Texas State Park also began a new "no show" policy on June 1 for overnight campers staying more than one day.

Anyone who does not check-in by noon of the day after the scheduled arrival date will have their reservation canceled with all fees other than the entrance fee forfeited.

For more information, visit the reservations website here.

