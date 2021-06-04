Two new features of the Texas State Park online reservations website will make it easier to camp this summer.

Spontaneous park-goers can now make same-day overnight camping reservations online. Same day-reservations are only available for camping, however.

Previously, same-day reservations could only be made by contacting the park directly.

A new "Camping This Weekend" tab will show visitors where camping sites, trailer sites, and lodging is available for the coming weekend.

Texas State Park also began a new "no show" policy on June 1 for overnight campers staying more than one day.

Anyone who does not check-in by noon of the day after the scheduled arrival date will have their reservation canceled with all fees other than the entrance fee forfeited.

