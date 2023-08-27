Texas State Fair judges announce 2023 Big Tex Choice Award winners

Ahead of the opening day of the Texas State Fair, judges announce the Big Tex Choice Award winners.

Earlier in August the Big Tex Choice awards announced the finalist for 2023. On Sunday afternoon the judges released the three winners for 2023.

The Big Tex Choice Awards have been held at the State Fair of Texas since 2005. Each year, concessionaires create unique and tasty foods and compete for a chance to become a finalist in the annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition. Fairgoers will get a chance to sample these winning creations when the fair arrives on Sept. 29.

2023 Savory Winner: Deep Fried Pho

State Fair of Texas DEEP FRIED PHO by Michelle Le

The creator, Michelle Le, mixes the southern tradition of fried food with traditional Vietnamese comfort food. The combination is a balance of flavorful and refreshing with every bite. The pho is rolled up with noodles, slices of beef, fresh herbs and bean sprouts. Served with sides of pho broth, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce and siracha that are typically found in pho restaurants.

2023 Sweet Winner: Biscoff Delight

State Fair of Texas BISCOFF® DELIGHT by Stephen El Gidi

This sweet treat elevates the classic New York-style cheesecake with Belgian chocolate and cookies. The outer layer of the slice is covered with crumbled Biscoff cookies and drizzled in Biscoff spread. Creator Stephen El Gidi makes the dessert Instagram worthy it is topped with a Biscoff cookie.

2023 Most Creative: Burbon Banana Carmel Sopapillas

State Fair of Texas BOURBON BANANA CARAMEL SOPAPILLA by Cody and Lauren Hays

Created by Cody and Lauren Hays, this dessert makes the traditional fluffy fried treat even better. Topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese, crumbled Nilla Wafers and dusted with powdered sugar to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.