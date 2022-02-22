Waller County

Texas Skydiving Instructor Dies When Parachute Fails to Open

Skydive Houston says a student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured Saturday after the jump in Waller

101519 generic ambulence picture
NBC News

A skydiving instructor was killed after his parachute failed to open during a tandem jump in the Houston area Saturday, authorities say.

A student who was doing the tandem jump with the instructor was seriously injured, Skydive Houston said.

Both were airlifted to a Houston hospital after the jump Saturday in Waller, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. The instructor later died and the student had serious injuries that aren't life-threatening, the center said.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said their parachute failed to deploy.

Skydive Houston said jump operations are suspended pending an investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Waller CountyWallerskydiving
