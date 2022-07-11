Texas Silver Alert Issued for 81-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Gun Barrel City

A Texas Silver Alert has been issued for a 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Gun Barrel City, Texas on Sunday.

According to the Gun Barrel Police Department, officers are searching for Sandra Turnpaugh, an 81-year-old woman who is 5'7" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Police said Turnpaugh was last seen wearing a black blouse, dark pants, and black calf-high boots.

She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, police said.

According to police, Turnpaugh was last seen at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Overlook Trail in Gun Barrel City.

Anyone with information regarding Turnpaugh's whereabouts should contact the Gun Barrel Police Department at 903-887-7151.

