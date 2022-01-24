Texas Sheriff's Sergeant Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

An off-duty Texas sheriff's sergeant died early Monday after being struck by a suspected drunken driver in the Houston area, authorities say.

KPRC-TV reported 45-year-old Ramon Gutierrez was working traffic control for a convoy of oversized machinery on East Sam Houston Parkway North in northeast Harris County when he was struck by a woman shortly after midnight.

Gutierrez was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, deputies said.

The woman involved, identified as 40-year-old Lavillia Spry, fled the scene but was located by deputies a short time later and taken into custody, KPRC reported. She was charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and evading arrest.

Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and worked with the Vehicular Crimes Division for the last 13 years, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“Heavy hearts in our local community here,” Gonzalez told reporters. “We ask that our community, as they always do, lift us up in prayer, for our agency and for the family that’s grieving today.”