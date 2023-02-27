Texas Sent Thousands of Driver's Licenses to Organized Crime Group, DPS Says

Several thousand Texans may be at risk after the Texas Department of Public Safety was duped into sending replacement driver's licenses to criminals.

According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, DPS officials said at least 4,000 fraudulent accounts were created and 2,400 Texas driver's licenses were sent to third-party addresses investigators now believe may be tied to an unnamed Chinese organized crime group in New York.

The paper reported Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw said before a House committee Monday in Austin that criminals obtained information about Asian Texans on the dark web and then used that information to get past lax security and order replacement copies of the licenses.

Once obtained by the criminals, the licenses were then believed to have been sold illegally.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The discovery was made in December but the agency said those Texans whose information was compromised and used to order a replacement license have not yet been notified.

In responding to questions from Texas Rep. Mary González (D-Clint, District 75), McCraw said they opted to conduct a thorough criminal investigation before notifying those whose information may have been compromised.

Texans impacted by the fraud are expected to be notified soon by letter, the DPS said.

According to the DPS similar crimes have been reported in other states and the FBI and Homeland Security are investigating.