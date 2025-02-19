Texas Legislature

Proposed Senate bill aims to create public auto insurance option

Proposed Senate Bill 1246 would create a state-administered auto insurance option that all Texas residents would be eligible for

By Lauren Harper

Texas-Roads-101613
NBC 5 News

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) proposed Senate Bill 1246, a bill aimed at reducing insurance premiums with coverage administered by the Texas Department of Insurance.

Gutierrez said the coverage offered under the "Auto Insurance Public Option Act" would meet the state's minimum requirements for insurance coverage, including uninsured and personal injury protection.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the proposal, all Texas residents would be eligible, and the plans would operate alongside private insurers to foster competition.

Gutierrez said with auto premiums increasing by nearly 25% over the last two years, families are having a harder time paying for everyday essentials.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"The skyrocketing costs of groceries, health care, home and auto insurance have stretched Texans’ pocketbooks thin," he said. "It’s time that the state of Texas steps in and offers a public insurance option that will provide affordable, reliable coverage for everyone at a fraction of the cost."

If passed, the state would start offering public auto insurance plans one year after enactment.

“The State of Texas can provide auto insurance at a lower rate because we aren’t getting squeezed by shareholders, paying a CEO with an inflated salary, or racking up the bill on some huge marketing campaign. This is coverage that you can count on, that will force insurance giants to bring their prices down or justify the cost,” said Gutierrez.

As of Feb. 19, no action has been taken since the bill was filed on Feb. 12.

TEXAS LEGISLATURE

DallasNews.com Feb 18

U.S. Reps want answers on Texas maternal death review

texas Feb 18

Water supply top of mind for Texas lawmakers this spring

lone star politics Feb 13

Two North Texans to lead the Texas House ‘DOGE' Committee

This article tagged under:

Texas LegislatureAutosinsuranceTexas Department of Insurance
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us