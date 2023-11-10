Texas Senate passes school choice, immigration bill during Thursday night session

In a chaotic afternoon that turned into a late night, the Texas Senate passed controversial education and border security bills, adding pressure on the House to also sign off on the proposals and send them to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, the Senate’s action caught many by surprise as three committees suddenly met and passed the bills with little public notice or testimony. In a room generally reserved for news conferences, senators and staff crowded around a podium to advance education bills and a border wall proposal.

Meanwhile, two members of the public managed to testify on a controversial border law at a hearing that happened at almost the same time.

The Senate passed four proposals — all requested by Abbott.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Senate Bill 1 would create a $500 million education savings account program allowing parents to use taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition

Senate Bill 2 would give teachers pay raises.

Senate Bill 3 would spend roughly $1.5 billion on the construction of a wall on Texas’ border with Mexico.

Senate Bill 4 would empower state and local police to enforce immigration law.

Click here to read the full report from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.