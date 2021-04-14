Governor

Texas Senate Passes Bill to Limit Governor's Power to Shut Down State During Emergency

The bill would require the governor to call a special session in order to declare a state emergency that lasts more than 30 days

Picture of Texas Governor Greg Abbott
NBC 5 News

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that limits the governor's power during a statewide disaster.

The move comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott managed the COVID-19 pandemic last year without other lawmakers.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This new legislation would require Abbott or any future governor to call a special session to extend a major disaster declaration that lasts more than 30 days.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

school safety 44 mins ago

Lawmakers Debate Bill to Require Panic Alert Devices in All Texas Classrooms

ERCOT 16 hours ago

Texas Power Conservation Alert Raises Alarm Across Texas

The special session would allow lawmakers to terminate or adjust the actions taken by the governor or pass new laws related to the emergency.

The bill would require legislative approval to close businesses, like Abbott did at the beginning of the pandemic.

Texas voters would have to approve the amendment on Nov. 2 for it to take effect.

Before it the bill can get on a ballot, the Senate action must still be approved by the House.

This article tagged under:

GovernorTEXAS SENATEdisasterTexas governor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us