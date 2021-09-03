Sen. Cruz Deletes Tweet of Debunked Afghanistan Helicopter Video

After fact-checkers debunked it, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz deleted a tweet earlier this week in which he’d shared a viral video that appears to show a man dangling from a helicopter in Afghanistan.
“It turns out the post I shared w/ a video of Taliban ‘hanging a man’ from a helicopter may be inaccurate. So I deleted the tweet,” Cruz wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “What remains accurate is:
- The Taliban are brutal terrorists.
- We left them millions in US military equipment, including Black Hawk helicopters.”
The original video, which has since been retweeted and quote-tweeted almost 7,000 times, was captioned, “Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter in Kandahar,” and many viewers interpreted it as a public Taliban execution.
