Sen. Cruz Deletes Tweet of Debunked Afghanistan Helicopter Video

After fact-checkers debunked it, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz deleted a tweet earlier this week in which he’d shared a viral video that appears to show a man dangling from a helicopter in Afghanistan.

“It turns out the post I shared w/ a video of Taliban ‘hanging a man’ from a helicopter may be inaccurate. So I deleted the tweet,” Cruz wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “What remains accurate is:

- The Taliban are brutal terrorists.

- We left them millions in US military equipment, including Black Hawk helicopters.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The original video, which has since been retweeted and quote-tweeted almost 7,000 times, was captioned, “Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter in Kandahar,” and many viewers interpreted it as a public Taliban execution.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.