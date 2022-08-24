Texas Sees 40 Percent Increase in Number of Fires in 2022

It has been an eventful year of wildfires and with the recent flooding event, firefighters of Texas A&M Forest Service have not gotten much of a break. The rain may have lessoned the fire danger, but that gave firefighters more work as they had to battle blood damage in addition to flames.

This has reportedly been the worst year for fire conditions in Texas history.

John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M University System, says the responders of the Texas A&M Forest Service work harder than anyone to protect Texans and their properties.

"Whether they are battling blazes or fighting floods, these folks work relentlessly for all of us, and they deserve our total gratitude."

"Amid the onerous challenges encountered during this fire season, there's been a multitude of instances of professionalism, adaptability, resilience and teamwork shown by a diverse group of selfless servants at the state, local, interstate and federal levels," said Interim Director for Texas A&M Forest Service Al Davis. "Our front-line firefighters, supported by their colleagues at various incident command system positions, have worked tirelessly to save lives, homes, other structures and the environment."

Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to 1,682 wildfires on 542,393 acres this year. On average, the agency responds to 1,194 wildland fire incidents that burn 462,466 acres each year.

Texas A&M Forest Service officials have also warned Texans that the recent rain potentially may offer only a short-lived break from fire activity.