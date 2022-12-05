Texas Secretary of State Resigns, Stepping Down by Year's End

Texas Secretary of State John Scott is stepping down effective Dec. 31.

Scott, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in October 2021, submitted his letter of resignation to the Republican governor on Monday.

A copy of the letter (embedded below) was shared on the secretary's Twitter page. In it, he said he had a singular goal when he took office, "to help restore Texas voters' confidence in the security of our state's elections" and that "tremendous progress" had been made since that time.

With the November 2022 election behind us, Scott said he was now leaving the position to return to his private law practice at the beginning of the new year.

As of this writing, neither of the governor's Twitter accounts had issued a statement on Scott's departure. It'll be up to the governor to appoint his successor, the 115th Texas Secretary of State.

TEXAS SECRETARY OF STATE RESIGNATION LETTER