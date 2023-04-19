Texas Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies Coming Up This Weekend

Texas’ sales tax holiday for emergency preparedness supplies is this weekend. Some basic items needed when the electricity goes out or a tree limb falls into the skylight are excluded from sales taxes for three days.

Texans can head to their favorite hardware store and knock themselves out buying batteries for the year, replace the blue waterproof tarpaulin that flew away last year or buy some new reusable ice blocks for the Yeti or the lunch box.

Those emergency items plus a few more such as fuel containers and flashlights priced under $75 are tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday focused on what people need after major storms and floods. It starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt batteries are eligible. Yes, even batteries for your smartphone are exempt, depending on your brand and model. Excluded are automobile or boat batteries.

