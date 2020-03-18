Texas Restaurants Can Deliver Alcohol Under New Waiver

Texas restaurants will be permitted to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases under a waiver in response to financial hardships for businesses signed Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

The waiver accounts for beer, wine and mixed drinks, as long as the delivery is accompanied by food.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees," Abbott said in a statement. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

The waiver also allows manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to repurchase unopened stock.