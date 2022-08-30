Texas Resident Diagnosed with Monkeypox Dies, Officials Say

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in Texas has been confirmed. The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised.

The cause of death has not been released but the case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

Harris County judge says they immediately released the news about the person’s death, when the case was still only “presumptive positive,” to err on the side of transparency, KPRC Reported.

The department has been collaborating with Harris Health System, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Harris County Public Health.

“We continue our work to control the monkeypox outbreak in our community and build healthier and stronger,” said HCPH Director Barbie Robinson.

HOW DOES MONKEYPOX SPREAD?

Monkeypox can spread through contact with bodily fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bleeding.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (three hours or more). Symptoms can include but are not limited to rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Monkeypox does not only affect persons of a specific sexual orientation, however recent cases across the nation have been traced to men who have sex with men. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek appropriate medical attention if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.

People should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

For most people, infection with monkeypox is painful but not life-threatening.

Monkeypox is a preventable disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person. There are things everyone should do to help prevent the spread of monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing, such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses.

Do not share cups, utensils, bedding or towels with someone who is sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Monkeypox Vaccine