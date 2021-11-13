Texas Republican State Sen. Bob Hall Says People Should Avoid the COVID-19 Vaccine

Republican state Sen. Bob Hall continued his broadsides against COVID-19 vaccines in a Facebook video on Wednesday in which he told viewers to avoid the vaccine and echoed inaccurate claims that the vaccine is doing more harm than good.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, Hall has been careful to state that he is not against people getting the vaccine, but began his video with the unfounded and inaccurate “punchline” that COVID-19 vaccines are “killing more people than they are saving.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services released a report this week showing that COVID-19 afflictions and deaths occurred overwhelmingly in people who were unvaccinated. The latest data from the state health department show that the unvaccinated were 13 times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and 20 times more likely to die from the virus.

