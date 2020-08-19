coronavirus

Texas Reports More Than 200 New Virus Deaths

By The Associated Press

In this July 29, 2020, file photo, medical personnel talk as they care for COVID-19 patients at DHR Health, in McAllen, Texas. Texas surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday as the lingering toll of a massive summer outbreak continues, and health experts worry that recent encouraging trends could be fragile as schools begin reopening for 5 million students across the state.
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Texas reported more than 200 additional coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the total number of infections surpassed 550,000 statewide.

Texas this week reached 10,000 virus deaths, joining New York, New Jersey and California as the only states to reach that grim milestone. Nearly four in five of those deaths have come since the beginning of June, and August has routinely seen hundreds of deaths added daily in the aftermath of a massive summer outbreak in Texas.

Despite the mounting deaths, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and local leaders say the outlook in Texas is improving. Hospitalizations have plunged by the thousands from July’s peak and held steady with about 6,200 patients Tuesday. The rolling average of people who test positive for the virus in Texas also remained around 11%.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Fort Hood 18 mins ago

Fort Hood Soldier Killed Assisting at Accident Site Identified

back to school 1 hour ago

GA Teacher's, Virtual Back to School Music Video Goes Viral

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a positivity rate under 10% is an indicator that a state has robust testing. Texas health officials say demand for testing has dropped in recent weeks even though plenty of tests are available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirustexasCOVID-19coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us