Texas Rent Relief Program Application Portal to Close March 16

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) has moved up the deadline to apply for rent relief. It announced it will be closing the Texas Rent Relief application portal on Thursday, March 16.

The portal reopened Tuesday and has already had more than 70,000 applications submitted within the first 24 hours of re-opening. For comparison, the highest number of applications seen in a single day when the portal first opened in 2021 was less than 20,000.

TDHCA says nearly $100 million is available as part of the rent relief program for tenants and landlords. Applicants facing eviction will be prioritized, as long as their application includes a valid eviction docket number, and applicants that have started but not yet completed an application must upload all documents and submit the application by Thursday, March 16, at 11:59 am CT.

Closing the portal with this new deadline helps ensure program staff can more quickly review applications and distribute the remaining funds. If you are facing eviction, you are encouraged to seek legal assistance, go to your eviction hearing, and stay in communication with your landlord and the court.

You can visit https://texaslawhelp.org/eviction-referral or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding your options and seeking free or low-cost legal assistance.

Visit Texas Rent Relief for more information.