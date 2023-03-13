Texas Rent Relief Applications Reopen This Week. Here's How to Apply

Applications are open beginning Tuesday for eligible Texans who could use help with paying rent or utility bills.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs says nearly $100 million is available as part of the rent relief program for tenants and landlords.

First-time relief applicants may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility bill assistance, either with past due payments or a combination of past due, and up to three months of current and future payments made on their behalf.

Returning applicants who have not received the maximum allowed 18 months of assistance for rent and/or utility bills can submit a request for additional funding through their existing online user account.

Applications will be processed in the order received, prioritizing those facing evictions.

New applications for rent and utility assistance are open in a 2-week window beginning Tuesday, March 14, at 8 a.m. to Tuesday, March 28, at 11:59 p.m.

ONLINE: Click here for information on how to apply.

Since the program launched in February 2021, TRR has provided over $2 billion in emergency funds for rent and utility relief, served 250 Texas counties and prevented evictions for over 21,000 households.